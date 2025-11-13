Government announces comprehensive 2-year plan to eliminate double track system

The Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has announced that the government will end the double-track system in senior high schools through a new plan called the Ghana Secondary Learning Improvement Programme (GSLIP).

Presenting the 2026 Budget Statement in Parliament on Thursday, November 13, 2025, Dr. Forson said the programme, which will run from 2026 to 2027, is part of President John Dramani Mahama’s RESET Agenda to make secondary education better, fair, and fully accessible to all children regardless of their background.

He explained that while the Free Secondary Education policy has increased school enrolment, it has also created overcrowding in many schools, with limited facilities affecting the quality of education.

“Many schools are overcrowded, and others lack the infrastructure or resources to deliver quality education,” the Minister said. “As a result, the previous administration introduced the double-track system, which has adversely affected the academic calendar and quality of education.”

Under the new GSLIP programme, the government will expand school infrastructure, improve teaching and learning conditions, and ensure that every student can attend school full-time

Key parts of the programme include: Building new classroom blocks and dormitories in selected Category A schools to reduce congestion and create space for more students. Upgrading 10 Category B schools to Category A level with new classrooms, dormitories, libraries, science, and ICT labs. Upgrading 30 Category C schools to Category B status with modern facilities such as science resource centres, digital learning hubs, and better water and sanitation systems. Completing 30 abandoned E-Blocks (Community Day Senior High Schools) in urban and peri-urban areas to increase access in high-demand regions.

The Finance Minister said these projects will not only end the double-track system but also improve the quality of secondary education and boost students’ performance in the WASSCE. “This initiative will eliminate the double-track system and ensure that every child can attend school full-time, in dignity and in safety,” he noted.