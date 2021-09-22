Ghana's population now 30.8m; 50.7% females and 49.3% males

Overall, females make up 50.7% of the population and males 49.3%, giving a national sex ratio of 97 males for every 100 females.
Ghana’s Total Population Stands at 30.8 million the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has announced.
This is after the successful 2021 Population and Housing Census.
What this means is that, the Country has seen a 6.1 million increase rate in population from that of 2010 which was at 24.7 million.
Delivering the 2021 Population and Housing Preliminary Report on the Census on Wednesday, September 22, Chief Census Officer who is also the Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Anim said these statistics have shown an increase in the country’s population by five-folds and indicated that the final figure to be release next month would not see a huge variation in number.
Below are some highlights of the provisional results
- Ghana’s population figure from the 2021 PHC is 30.8 million.
- The population has grown almost fivefold since the first post-independence census was conducted in 1960.
- Ghana’s population is growing, but at a declining rate compared with previous censuses.
- Females make up a greater proportion of the population in the 2021 PHC as has been the trend for the past four censuses. They outnumber males in 10 out of the 16 regions.
- Greater Accra has overtaken Ashanti as the nation’s most populous region.
- Ahafo has replaced Upper West as the nation’s least populous region.
- Average household size, which has been on the decline since 2000, is 3.6 members.
- Out of the 10.7 million structures listed, 20% were metal containers, kiosks, and wooden structures.
- One out of every five of the structures listed was not fully completed.
- The information on structure usage indicated six out of every 10 structures were for residential use.
