Ghana's population now 30.8m; 50.7% females and 49.3% males

What this means is that, the Country has seen a 6.1 million increase rate in population from that of 2010 which was at 24.7 million.

Delivering the 2021 Population and Housing Preliminary Report on the Census on Wednesday, September 22, Chief Census Officer who is also the Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Anim said these statistics have shown an increase in the country’s population by five-folds and indicated that the final figure to be release next month would not see a huge variation in number.