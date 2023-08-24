GRA's successful tax collection from e-commerce surpasses ¢440 million

Rev. Dr. Amoah unveiled this significant milestone during his address at the 11th Annual International Tax Conference held in Accra.

This year's conference theme, "Taxation and economic development; a review of Ghana's tax policies," was chosen to reflect the pressing need for a reevaluation of the country's tax collection, which has historically lagged behind that of other nations.

The Commissioner General highlighted the increasing growth in the tax ratio, attributing it to the rapid registration of businesses in recent months.

He stated, "We have established an online portal through which many online businesses have registered. I'm sure some of you have encountered VAT charges during Google transactions. In the last six months alone, we have collected about ¢440 million from some of these e-commerce platforms."

Rev. Dr. Amoah further elaborated on the process, noting that these e-commerce platforms operate through payment providers in Ghana. These providers are mandated to register with the Central Bank and meet additional requirements before conducting their operations.

In his address, Senior Presidential Advisor Yaw Osarfo Marfo, representing the President of Ghana, called upon the Institute of Taxation Ghana to collaborate with the Ghana Education Service in formulating policies for tax education. He emphasized the importance of instilling a sense of patriotism among citizens, encouraging voluntary tax payments from a young age.

President of the Institute, George Ohene Kwatia, urged members to deepen their understanding of the country's tax laws and actively promote voluntary tax compliance.

The GRA's accomplishment in collecting ¢440 million from e-commerce businesses reflects a significant step toward strengthening Ghana's tax base and achieving economic development goals.

