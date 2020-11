This is in compliance with the Insurance Act 2006 (Act 724).

The licensed firms are 130 and they comprise of 17 Life Insurance Companies, 23 Non-Life Insurance Companies, 3 Reinsurance Companies and 87 Insurance Brokers and Loss Adjusters.

The following are Life insurance companies in good standing as at end of October 2020.

Life Insurance Company

Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited

Donewell Life Insurance Company Limited

Exceed Life Assurance Company Limited

Enterprise Life Assurance Company Limited

First Insurance Company Limited

Ghana Union Assurance Life Company Limited

Glico Life Insurance Company Limited

Hollard Life Assurance Company Limited

Metropolitan Life Insurance Ghana Limited

miLife Insurance Limited

Old Mutual Assurance Ghana Limited

Phoenix Life Assurance Company Limited

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana

Saham Life Insurance Ghana Limited

SIC Life Insurance Company Limited

StarLife Assurance Company Limited

Quality Life Assurance Company Limited

The following are non-life insurance companies in good standing as at end of October 2020.

Non-Life Insurance Company

Activa International Insurance Company Limited

Allianz Insurance Company Limited

Best Assurance Company Limited

Donewell Insurance Company Limited

Enterprise Insurance Company Limited

Ghana Union Assurance Company Limited

Glico General Insurance Company Limited

Hollard Insurance Ghana Limited

Imperial General Assurance Co. Ltd.

Loyalty Insurance Company Limited

NSIA Ghana Insurance Company Limited

Phoenix Insurance Company Limited

Prime Insurance Company Limited

Priority Insurance Company

Provident Insurance Company Limited

Quality Insurance Company Limited

Saham Insurance Ghana Limited

Serene Insurance Company Limited

SIC Insurance Company Limited

Star Assurance Company Limited

SUNU Assurance Company Limited

Vanguard Assurance Company Limited

Wapic Insurance Ghana Limited

The following are Reinsurance companies in good standing as at end of October 2020

Reinsurance Company

Ghana Reinsurance Company

GN Reinsurance Company

Mainstream Reinsurance Company

Insurance Brokers, Reinsurance Brokers and Loss Adjusters

The following are intermediaries in good standing as at end of October 2020 company.

All Risks Insurance Brokers Limited

AllStar Insurance Brokers Limited

Alpha Insurance Brokers Limited

AP&L Insurance Brokers Limited

Apex Insurance Brokers Limited

ARB Insurance Brokers Limited

Cardinal Insurance Brokers Limited

Claim Insurance Brokers Limited

Crown Insurance Brokers Limited

Danniads Insurance Brokers Limited

Felin Insurance Brokers Limited

Functions Management Insurance Brokers Limited

GBL Insurance Brokers Limited

Goldlink Insurance Brokers Limited

Horizon Insurance Brokers Limited

Insurance Management Services Limited

Insurance Solutions Limited

iRisk Insurance Brokers Limited

JinG Insurance Brokers Limited

K&A Insurance Brokers Limited

KAV Insurance Brokers Limited

KEK Insurance Brokers Limited

Khols and Hols Insurance

Brokers Limited Liberty Insurance

Brokers Limited Metrix Insurance

Brokers Limited Midas Insurance

Brokers Limited NDL Insurance

Brokers Limited Novelty Insurance

Brokers Limited Olea M&G Insurance

Brokers Limited Pacific Insurance

Brokers Limited Rellius Insurance

Brokers Limited Ringfence Insurance

Brokers Limited Riscovery Insurance

Brokers Limited Risk Partners Insurance

Brokers Limited Risk Management & Advisory Services (RMAS)

Safeguard Insurance Brokers Limited

Safety Insurance Brokers Limited

Sealand Insurance Brokers Limited

Strategic Insurance Brokers Limited

Tri-Star Insurance Brokers Limited

Visal Insurance Brokers Limited

Westom Insurance Brokers Limited

Willis Insurance Brokers Limited

Boaitey Insurance Brokers Limited

Lordship Insurance Brokers Limited

Multinational Insurance Brokers Limited

Saviour Insurance Brokers Limited

Dezag Insurance Brokers Limited

Global Impact Insurance Brokers Limited

Allied Insurance Brokers Limited

Afro-Asian Reinsurance Broking Company Limited

KEK Reinsurance Broking Company Limited

Visal Reinsurance Broking Company Limited

iRisk Reinsurance Broking Company Limited

Worldwide Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Oak Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Shield Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Trans-National Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Banbo Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Alhet Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Arrowclass Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Prudent Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Trinity Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Beulah Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Insurance Centre of Excellence Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Expertis Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Asterisk Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Ceris Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Supreme Trust Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Excel Insurance Brokers Limited

Ascoma Ghana Brokers Company Limited

Akoto Risk Insurance Brokers Limited

First Anchor Insurance Brokers Limited

Edward Mensah Wood & Associates Limited

Progressive Insurance Brokers Limited

Africa Sureties Insurance Advisory Services Ltd.

Benefits Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Goldstar Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Ogyeaman Insurance Brokerage Ltd.

Planwell Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Resolute Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Securisk Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Spoton Insurance Brokers Ltd.

GG & B Partners Brokerage Limited

Titan Insurance Brokers Limited

Rudder Insurance Brokers Limited

CoverUniversal Insurance Brokers Limited