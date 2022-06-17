How to register a domain name

A domain name is an essential aspect of internet identity for a business. It is used in the website address, server address or as the handle of the business email addresses.

An example of a domain name is web4africa.com

Choosing a Domain extension

Some of the most popular domain extensions are .com, .net, .org, .africa and the like. The type of domain you choose would depend on your use case.

Some domain extensions are listed below:

.com - ideal for companies and business use

.net - intended for internet networks but popular as an alternative where .com is unavailable

.org - used by non-profits and non-governmental organisations

.info - intended for informational websites

.biz - designed specifically for businesses

.africa - intended for any entity that intends to identify with the continent of Africa. Perfect for Ghanaian businesses who wish to sell beyond Ghana.

All of these domain extensions and hundreds more are available from Web4Africa.

Domain Value-Added Services

Other Value-Added Services are typically offered along with domain name registration.

Privacy Protection : where a domain name owner/registrant wishes to hide their contact information from the domain's public record, this service allows the contact details to be hidden.

: where a domain name owner/registrant wishes to hide their contact information from the domain's public record, this service allows the contact details to be hidden. DNS Management : this service enables advanced configurations for a domain name to be pointed to multiple servers or services.

: this service enables advanced configurations for a domain name to be pointed to multiple servers or services. Domain Forwarding : This service comes in handy when a domain owner wishes to redirect traffic to another web address. For example, it can be redirected to a social media page.

: This service comes in handy when a domain owner wishes to redirect traffic to another web address. For example, it can be redirected to a social media page. Email Forwarding: where email accounts is not an option, all email traffic intended for a domain can be forwarded to whatever email is specified by a domain owner.

The listed valued-adds are available from Web4Africa.

Leading Domain name provider in Ghana

Established (in Accra, Ghana) in 2002, Web4Africa is an ICANN Accredited Domain Name Registrar offering hundreds of domain name extensions to clients worldwide.

Web4Africa manages thousands of domains on behalf of clients from all over Africa and worldwide.

How to Buy a Domain Name in Ghana

Visit Web4Africa.com and use the Domain Search form to check for the availability of your intended name. The first choice should typically be the business or company name. The result would present availability across multiple extensions and allow the user to choose their best option or search again for another name where the first option is unsuitable.

The process then allows the buyer to proceed with registration. Residents of Ghana can buy domains with mobile money, including MTN MobileMoney, AirtelTigo Cash, and Vodafone Cash in addition to Visa, Mastercard or Bank payment.

