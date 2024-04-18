The government aims to decrease inflation from 23% to 15% in 2024 and further to single digits by 2025.
Ghana will record single-digit inflation rate of 8% in 2025 — IMF predicts
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that Ghana will achieve a single-digit inflation rate of 8% by the end of 2025, aligning with the government's goal.
Recommended articles
Ghana last achieved single-digit inflation in 2021 at 9.97%, but subsequent years saw a rise, peaking at a 22-year high of 54.1%, despite an initial target of 31.9%.
At the ongoing IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings, the IMF presented a positive outlook for Ghana's economy, crediting the projected 8% inflation rate to robust measures taken under the IMF program.
The IMF forecasts a substantial growth rate of 4.4% for Ghana in 2025, up from the projected 2.8% growth in 2024.
However, the IMF expects a -2.2% decline in Ghana's current account balance due to trade and financial activities.
Despite this, the IMF remains optimistic about Ghana's economic growth, foreseeing a significant rebound starting from next year.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh