Ghana will record single-digit inflation rate of 8% in 2025 — IMF predicts

Emmanuel Tornyi

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that Ghana will achieve a single-digit inflation rate of 8% by the end of 2025, aligning with the government's goal.

IMF boss Kristalina Georgieva and Nana Addo
IMF boss Kristalina Georgieva and Nana Addo

The government aims to decrease inflation from 23% to 15% in 2024 and further to single digits by 2025.

Ghana last achieved single-digit inflation in 2021 at 9.97%, but subsequent years saw a rise, peaking at a 22-year high of 54.1%, despite an initial target of 31.9%.

At the ongoing IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings, the IMF presented a positive outlook for Ghana's economy, crediting the projected 8% inflation rate to robust measures taken under the IMF program.

The IMF forecasts a substantial growth rate of 4.4% for Ghana in 2025, up from the projected 2.8% growth in 2024.

However, the IMF expects a -2.2% decline in Ghana's current account balance due to trade and financial activities.

Despite this, the IMF remains optimistic about Ghana's economic growth, foreseeing a significant rebound starting from next year.

