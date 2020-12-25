What is GiftCardsToNaira?

GiftCardsToNaira is a gift card and bitcoin exchange platform established in 2017 made solely for customers in Ghana and Nigeria that want to trade for instant Mobile Money and Naira. On this platform you can sell Apple gift card, iTunes, Sephora, Nordstrom, Steam, Google Play and a lot more, they support up to 20 gift cards, so be rest assured that they’ll buy any of your unused gift cards.

Why Should You Trust GiftCardsToNaira?

GiftCardsToNaira offers world class trading experience to every user, their platform is well built for you. However, let’s tell you why you should trust them:

High Rates and Instant Payment

These two features are why GiftCardsToNaira is at the top of the game, don’t you just love the fact that you can sell gift cards at high rates in Ghana. Not only do you get to sell your gift card under 5 minutes but you also get paid in mobile money in seconds. That is absolutely amazing.

Easy and Seamless Transaction

Trading on their platform is very easy and so secure, you don’t have to trade on Whatsapp which is the common method of other gift card vendors. All you have to do is to create an account on their website , add your mobile money number and begin trading instantly. Don’t forget that you can sell your bitcoins for Cedis on GiftCardsToNaira.

24/7 Trading and Support

Yes, this means you can trade anyday, anytime and anywhere. Also if you have a complaint or want to make an enquiry, they are always available to answer you.

Conclusion

We hope we have been able to convince you that GiftCardsToNaira is the best site to sell gift cards in Ghana so visit their website today and get started immediately.

Website: www.giftcardstonaira.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/gctonaira

