In its latest Consumer Price Index report, GSS also said the national month-on-month inflation from December 2020 to January 2021 was 0.9%.

The Government Statistician said: “January 2021 recorded the same year-on-year inflation as was recorded on average in 2020 (9.9%). Overall month-on-month inflation (0.9%) was just above the 2020 average (0.8%), but was considerably lower in Greater Accra (0.2%).”

"Food inflation (12.8%) came down compared to last month (14.1%), but is still slightly above the average over the last 12 months (12.3%). With this rate, Food contributed 57.0% to the total inflation."

"This is still above the average for the last year and a half, but slightly down from last month (59.1%)."

"Within the Food Division, Vegetables (20.3%) was the Subclass with the highest rate of inflation, which is lower than last month (24.2%). Overall month-on-month Food inflation was 1.2% (0.3 percentage point lower than last month, but higher than the average over the last 12 months)."

"Compared to last December 2020, Fruits and Nuts (-5.1%) saw a decrease in price levels, as did Fish and Other Seafood (-0.2%). Similar to last month, Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco saw a relatively high month-on-month inflation (1.4%)."

"At the regional level, the overall year-on-year inflation ranged from 1.9% in Upper West Region to 15.1% in the Greater Accra Region."

"Only in the Upper West Region (-0.6% Food inflation and 4.5% Non-Food inflation), did Food outpace Non-Food inflation."

"The largest difference in Food and Non-Food inflation was recorded in Eastern Region (12.8% and 2.6% respectively)."