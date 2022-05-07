8 alternative sources of income for African translators and interpreters

Transcription or Subtitling

According to Financial Wolves, subtitling and transcribing jobs are lucrative passive income ideas with unlimited possibilities. African translators and interpreters can earn a decent passive income in this industry. This passive income idea is ideal if you can transcribe or provide a printed statement of an on-screen dialogue.

Africans can benefit from the multitude of companies hiring skilled professionals that can transcribe and subtitle different video types. Besides, you can set your rate and determine your workload while exploring this opportunity.

Brand Consulting

According to Brand Trust, brand consultants function as the strategic interface between marketing and corporate management. These professionals evaluate, manage and develop a successful brand and many brands work with translators and interpreters. Advertising agencies partner with translators and interpreters to adapt to foreign markets, and African translators and interpreters can benefit. Opportunities abound in this industry if you partner with brands and companies and offer excellent customer services to non-English clients for interviews, press releases and news translation.

Telephone interpreting

According to Online Mom Jobs, telephone interpreters act as liaisons between a company and customers. African interpreters and translators can earn a decent income with telephone interpreting by assisting companies' customer service representatives.

Africans can benefit from platforms like Clair voice, SimplyHired, and CyraCom offering various video and telephone interpreting services remotely. Consider this passive income idea if you can bring your translating and interpreting experience into the telephone industry. Besides, most remote telephone interpreters choose their workload, rates and schedules.

Become an SEO Translator

According to Translator Studio, SEO translation is a lucrative new market with endless money-making opportunities. African translators and interpreters can benefit from the fast-growing industry by helping companies rank highly on search engines. Most companies expanding into new markets partner with SEO translators to reach targeted foreign customers and improve sales.

If you can help companies rank higher or translate a web page into different languages, you can earn a decent passive income with this idea. Besides, experienced and knowledgeable African translators can make money by offering bilingual SEO copywriting skills.

Compiling language tests

According to Science Direct, compiling language tests is a profitable passive income idea for interpreters and translators. African translators and interprets can benefit from many companies hiring linguists for the correct texts to prepare for tests.

Experienced translators get contracts from online agencies to prepare tests and other written documents in foreign languages. If you're proficient in a foreign language and can combine correct texts for various purposes, this idea is for you. While there are guidelines for every country, professionals demonstrating expertise and offering value earn a decent income.

Transcreation

Terra Translations describes transcreation as a merger of words and an intricate translating form that retains the original intent. Skilled African translators and interpreters can generate long-term revenue with this passive income idea. This creative translation idea is for you if you can duplicate content seamlessly and thoughtfully to catch the audience's emotions.

The idea is to Copy-write a source text enchanting and coherently. Transcreation is rewarding and more lucrative than regular texts or translation, as many professionals work with advertising companies.

Write Quiz Questions

According to Save the Students, writing quiz questions is a lucrative idea for experienced and knowledgeable translators and interpreters. African interpreters and translators with excellent writing skills can make money without national barriers.

Many companies hire professionals to prepare quiz questions in foreign languages, and Africans can benefit. Consider leveraging social media to engage hiring companies and showcase your skills with a proposal. Besides, you can sign up on popular platforms like Upwork, Fiverr and Freelancer to write quiz questions for foreign clients.

Content Writing

According to Smart Blogger, content writing is a profitable passive income idea with high-paying niches. African interpreters and translators can earn a decent income writing content for foreign clients. Consider content writing if you want to complement your income or improve your savings with alternative income sources.

Language translation is essential for foreign clients, and offering these services can make you good money. Furthermore, you can make easy money by providing ghostwriting and translation services on various freelancing platforms.

Conclusion

African translators and interpreters can make money from alternative sources by transcribing or subtitling, brand consulting and telephone interpreting. You can earn a passive income by becoming an SEO translator or compiling language tests. These proven alternative income sources for African translators and interpreters are lucrative with rewarding opportunities. Now you know the alternative sources of income for interpreters and translators, extensively research each point and earn a decent living.

