Ghanaian Professor Eric Yirenkyi Danquah bags $100,000 for his fascinating works in plant genetics

This recognition is coming on the heels of his amazing contribution to the growth of agriculture in Africa. Eric Yirenkyi Danquah is the founder of the West Africa Center for Crop Improvement (WACCI). This establishment is aimed at training a young generation of farmers to develop improved varieties of staple crops in West and Central Africa.

Through this initiative, the professor has been able to amass $30 million of research and development funding. He has also been able to train more than 120 Ph.D. and 49 MPhil students in Seed Science and Technology from 19 African countries.

With new innovations being made every year in agriculture, Eric Yirenkyi Danquah decided to play his part via molecular science. Over the years the WACCI has been able genetically to enhance 60 seed varieties, effectively boosting productivity, yield, and nutritional value.

Currently, the WACCI boasts a new molecular biology/tissue culture laboratory, a bioinformatics platform, and state-of-the-art university farms including a US$300,000 ultra-modern screen house for controlled experiments.

In recognition of all this, Eric Yirenkyi Danquah was awarded the grand prize of $100,000. This award is given to those who have made a tremendous effort in improving the current state of agriculture in Africa.

The winner was selected by a prestigious panel, comprising Africa Food Prize Committee President H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo (outgoing Chair), Dr. Vera Songwe, Dr. Eleni Z. Gabre- Madhin, Dr. Kamau-Rutenberg, Mr. Birama Sidibé, and Prof. Sheryl Hendriks, Dr. Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli.

The president of the committee, H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo stated: “It is a great privilege to be able to honor and shine a spotlight on the truly remarkable achievements of Dr. Danquah. His leadership in genetic innovation inspires the future of food security and nutrition in Africa and has made a tangible difference in how a new generation is working to improve African food systems. He has been and continues to be, a true inspiration for many young minds. On behalf of the African Food Prize Committee. I would like to extend my warmest congratulations and appreciation for his continuing endeavors.”

The criteria the committee uses in selecting the winner include;