France commits €25.8 Million to aid Tunisia in combating its trafficking problem

The funding will be used to purchase equipment and provide training; it is in addition to the 105 million euro European Union package that the president of the EU announced earlier this month in order to assist Tunisia in dealing with a sharp increase in migrant departures.

A dreadful number of drownings have resulted from perilous maritime journeys, frequently in packed, rickety boats, and this year's dramatic surge in migrant arrivals in Italy has caused political unrest throughout Europe. The sinking of a boat last week transporting hundreds of migrants from Libya to Greece underlined the perilous nature of the journey.

The president of Tunisia, Kais Saied, has stated that his nation would not serve as a border guard for Europe, but in February he also ordered a crackdown on sub-Saharan African migrants already residing there.

The African Union claimed the rhetoric used to announce the raid was racially insensitive, and it appeared to have increased the number of migrants leaving Tunisia. "Tunisia's role is not to be a coastguard, but we are working to minimize departures," the French Interior Minister said. He claimed to have also given the Tunisian government a list of individuals he wished to have returned from France to Tunisia. He said Tunisia has requested France to be more lenient with regard to visa requirements for its residents.