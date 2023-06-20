ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

France commits €25.8 Million to aid Tunisia in combating its trafficking problem

Chinedu Okafor
France commits €25.8 Million to aid Tunisia in combating its trafficking problem
France commits €25.8 Million to aid Tunisia in combating its trafficking problem
  • France pledges 25.8 million euros to Tunisia to tackle migrant trafficking across the Mediterranean. 
  • Tunisia grapples with increasing migrant departures as European countries face political unrest. 
  • Financial support from the EU and France aims to assist Tunisia's struggling economy and address the migrant crisis.

During a visit to Tunis on Monday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that France will provide Tunisia with 25.8 million euros to assist it in stopping boats trafficking migrants across the Mediterranean.

Recommended articles

The funding will be used to purchase equipment and provide training; it is in addition to the 105 million euro European Union package that the president of the EU announced earlier this month in order to assist Tunisia in dealing with a sharp increase in migrant departures.

A dreadful number of drownings have resulted from perilous maritime journeys, frequently in packed, rickety boats, and this year's dramatic surge in migrant arrivals in Italy has caused political unrest throughout Europe. The sinking of a boat last week transporting hundreds of migrants from Libya to Greece underlined the perilous nature of the journey.

The president of Tunisia, Kais Saied, has stated that his nation would not serve as a border guard for Europe, but in February he also ordered a crackdown on sub-Saharan African migrants already residing there.

ADVERTISEMENT

The African Union claimed the rhetoric used to announce the raid was racially insensitive, and it appeared to have increased the number of migrants leaving Tunisia. "Tunisia's role is not to be a coastguard, but we are working to minimize departures," the French Interior Minister said. He claimed to have also given the Tunisian government a list of individuals he wished to have returned from France to Tunisia. He said Tunisia has requested France to be more lenient with regard to visa requirements for its residents.

As Tunisia struggles with an unfavorable economy and an impending catastrophe in its public finances, the number of migrants from that nation is also rising. Additionally, the EU has promised Tunisia about 1 billion euros in financial assistance in exchange for its acceptance of a program from the International Monetary Fund which calls for cutting subsidies and reorganizing state-owned businesses.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dignitaries attending the wedding of the daughter of Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote

Top 10 countries in Africa with the highest number of millionaires in 2023

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Museveni

Uganda's GDP projected to jump from $49 billion to $550 billion, see why

Zambia cancels $5 billion project with China, see why

Zambia cancels $5 billion project with China, see why