The standards agency launched its investigation one month after more than 700 cartons of the widely-consumed noodles brand were pulled off supermarket shelves in Egypt.

Business Insider Africa gathered that the Egyptian Public Authority for Food Safety took the action after discovering potentially harmful residues of aflatoxins and pesticides in some samples of the product.

Speaking to Business Daily, KEBS' Managing Director Bernard Njiraini, assured that samples of Indomie products would be tested across Kenya in order to certify their fitness for consumption. The tests would inform the next cause of action, he said.

“Kebs is committed to protecting consumers and will engage the relevant bodies including Common Market for East and Southern Africa (Comesa) and Egypt to establish the batches and ascertain if these batches were imported into the country… Meanwhile we shall draw samples for testing and if the contaminants are present we shall withdraw the products from the market.”

Note that the company that distributes Indomie in the East African country —Salim Wazaran Kenya —has yet to react officially to the development. Instead, the company said it would issue a statement at its own schedule.