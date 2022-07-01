Policies of the West to blame for rising cost of food; not us - Russian Embassy

In a series of tweets on Thursday, June 30, the embassy accused the media of deliberately ignoring the fact that policies of the West had triggered economic challenges on the continent since 2020.

This is not the first time, the Russian government has disputed such allegations. In April this year, the Russian Embassy in Ghana in another set of tweets said it could not be blamed for the challenges that have brought the global food value chain to its knees.

“Food prices started rising in mid-2020 and reached an all-time high in February 2022. This is a real market shock caused by high demand and rising prices on food, raw materials and transportation services, including freight, in the post-COVID recovery period,” the Embassy tweeted in April 2022.

Read the series of tweets by the Russian Embassy in Ghana below;

But Economists say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could spark a global food crisis, something most African countries are already experiencing. Ghana is complaining the development (Russia-Ukraine war) is directly affecting its economy and agricultural value chain.

The war between Russia and Ukraine started in February 2022. So far, about 10,000 people have lost their lives following the Russia-Ukraine war.