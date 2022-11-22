Top 6 richest Nigerians featured on Forbes

Since 1917, Forbes has remained dedicated to celebrating high-net-worth individuals. A mention from this publication almost certainly denotes that you have attained a level of success that 99% of everyone else in the world would not.

Forbes primarily focuses on billionaires or global trendsetters who have made incredible strides in their field of focus. Unless these criteria are met, a mention from Forbes is highly unlikely.

With that said, a number of Nigerians have been mentioned by Forbes for their incredible contribution, influence, and or sacrifice to the development of their immediate environment and sometimes the world.

However, the number of Nigerians that have been featured on Forbes for the sheer magnitude of their net worth alone has not been as ample.

While it's arguable that due to a lack of proper data systems, Forbes can’t accurately list the richest people in the country, it is inarguable that Forbes chooses to feature people whose affluence cannot be disputed.

In retrospect, the list below features highly wealthy billionaires that have caught the attention of Forbes. Below is a list of the 5 richest Nigerians that have been featured on Forbes in the past decade.

Aliko Dangote: Aliko Dangote is a recurring character on the Forbes list as he continues to be featured by the publication each year. His current net worth stands at $12.1 billion according to Forbes's latest updates, earning him the title of Africa’s richest man. He is a major player in the cement and sugar African industry.

Abdul Samad Rabiu: This cement tycoon is one of the more grounded billionaires in Africa, as he is hardly on the news. However, his net worth is not as easily concealable. He is currently worth $6.5 billion, and like Dangote is into the cement and sugar business.

Mike Adenuga: Yet another Nigerian whose wealth is undisputable, Mike Adenuga continues to find his way into the Forbes list each year. His current net worth is $5.8 billion. His dealings are in oil and telecommunication, having founded the Glo network, one of Nigeria’s four major mobile service providers.

Femi Otedola: It's been years since Femi was profiled by Forbes, but back in 2016, the publication listed his net worth at 1.8 billion. His wealth stems from oil, being the controlling shareholder of publicly traded Forte Oil, an oil marketing and power generation company.

Folorunsho Alakija: She is the vice chair of Famfa Oil, a Nigerian oil exploration company with a stake in Agbami Oilfield, a prolific offshore asset. Forbes last profiled her in 2020, where she was estimated to be worth $1 billion.

Tony Elumelu: Listed in 2015 as being worth 700 million, Tony Elumelu is a dynamic businessman with a lot of global acclaim. He is an entrepreneur and philanthropist who owns a controlling interest in Transcorp, a publicly traded Nigerian conglomerate with interests in hospitality, agriculture, oil production and power generation.