UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerians after Tinubu’s diplomatic meeting with Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Adekunle Agbetiloye
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lifted its visa ban on Nigerian travellers.

This decision was made following a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale made this announcement in a statement released on Monday.

In addition to this historic agreement, Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines will promptly resume their flight schedules to and from Nigeria without further delays.

As negotiated between the two Heads of State, the immediate resumption of flight activity through these two airlines between the two countries does not require any immediate payment by the Nigerian government.

In October 2022, the UAE imposed a visa ban on Nigerians shortly after Emirates Airlines suspended flights to Nigeria. The decision was reportedly made in response to Nigeria's inability to repatriate billions of dollars in trapped funds.

Early this year, the former president, Muhammadu Buhari had appealed to his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayad Al Nahyan, to remove the visa ban on Nigerians. But the United Arab Emirates disregarded the appeal.

Developing story...

Adekunle Agbetiloye
