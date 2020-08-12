The company says it is still putting finishing touches to this new electric vehicles assembled in Ghana.

The name of the vehicle is given as Kantanka Amoanimah EV.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Kantanka Group of Companies, Kwadwo Safo Jnr shared a video of the electric vehicle on Twitter.

He noted that Kantanka decided to go into the assembling of small vehicles to meet the demand of the Ghanaian market.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr also debunked rumour making rounds on social media that the new Kantanka Amoanimah EV car will cost between GH¢40,000 and GH¢45,000.

He explained their latest car Kantanka Amoanimah EV is not selling at GH¢45,000 as published on social media.