Ken Ofori-Atta: Finance Minister cause of Ghana’s economic woes - Economist

Evans Effah

Economist, Professor John Gatsi has blamed Ghana’s current economic crisis on the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to the Dean of the Cape Coast University Business School, Mr. Ofori-Atta’s management of the economy is problematic.

In an interview on Starr FM on Monday, June 27, the Economist said the rate of borrowing by the Finance Minister should be a major concern to the nation.

He cannot manage the Ghanaian economy only in 2022, he has been managing the economy since 2017, and cumulatively, his policy in terms of fiscal management has actually created a huge problem for this country.

“And that I do not think that he himself is not aware. He is the one who presents the kind of borrowing that we need to do and that borrowing has created problems for the country. Therefore, we cannot blame any other person than the Finance Minister,’’ he said.

He continued: “Most of the things he comes to Parliament to present, that is his belief that he has presented to Parliament. So we should hold him on those things rather than extending it to some individuals who have been considered to be of value to the government. But may not be in charge directly of affairs of this country.”

Prof. Gatsi further stated that the Finance Minister must justify to Ghanaians the benefits his borrowing spree has brought to the country.

His comment is on the back of a suggestion by a stalwart of the governing NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko Monday that Ghana may have to go to the IMF for financial support because the e-levy has not been able to rake in the expected revenue.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

