Kotoka International Airport implements $20 maintenance fee on round-trip tickets from May 1

Evans Effah

Travelers passing through Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra will face an additional cost of $20 on round-trip tickets starting May 1, 2024.

This fee aims to cover expenses related to baggage belt repairs and other essential maintenance work within the airport.

The decision was communicated through a letter from the management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) to the Chairperson of the Airport Operators Committee of KIA.

Signed by the Managing Director, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, the letter outlined the necessity for the fee and its implementation details.

According to the letter, the $20 fee will be applicable to all travelers departing from KIA and will be imposed on round-trip tickets. Additionally, the fee will be divided, with $10 charged for each leg of the trip.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, the letter stated that discussions with the Airport Operators Committee highlighted urgent maintenance requirements for the airport's baggage belt systems.

In consultation with the Ministry of Transport, the GACL Board of Directors concluded that instituting this maintenance charge was necessary to address the ongoing upkeep needs effectively.

The implementation of the fee is part of the GACL's strategic plan to ensure the seamless operation and maintenance of critical infrastructure at Kotoka International Airport.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

Kotoka International Airport

