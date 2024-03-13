Kotoka International Airport implements $20 maintenance fee on round-trip tickets from May 1

The decision was communicated through a letter from the management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) to the Chairperson of the Airport Operators Committee of KIA.

Signed by the Managing Director, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, the letter outlined the necessity for the fee and its implementation details.

According to the letter, the $20 fee will be applicable to all travelers departing from KIA and will be imposed on round-trip tickets. Additionally, the fee will be divided, with $10 charged for each leg of the trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, the letter stated that discussions with the Airport Operators Committee highlighted urgent maintenance requirements for the airport's baggage belt systems.

In consultation with the Ministry of Transport, the GACL Board of Directors concluded that instituting this maintenance charge was necessary to address the ongoing upkeep needs effectively.