Chris Ofikulu: UBA Ghana appoints new MD/CEO

Chris comes on board with over 30 years’ banking experience of which 28 years has been in Business Development.

Prior to his appointment as MD/CEO of UBA Ghana, Chris was the UBA Group’s Directorate Head, Apapa 1 (Corporate) in Nigeria.

Before joining UBA Group, Chris had worked in one of the Top Commercial Banks in Nigeria, Diamond Bank where he served in various capacities including Directorate Head in charge of the South Businesses and Directorate Head in charge of Lagos and West Businesses. Chris was also the pioneer Managing Director of Diamond Pension Fund Custodian Limited.

Chris holds a B.Sc. (First Class) Degree in Industrial Mathematics from the University of Benin, Benin-City, Nigeria and an MBA from the University of Lagos, Nigeria. He also attended the following prestigious Business Schools: The Wharton Business School, Philadelphia where he did Advanced Management programme; IESE Business School, University of Navarra, Barcelona and Lagos Business School, Pan-African University. He equally attended Leadership and Corporate Governance Training in the Henley Business School, University of Reading, U.K. and Advanced Company Direction Programme, Institute of Directors, London.

As a Board, “we are delighted to have someone of Chris’ caliber and experience to continue the Bank’s growth strategy. He brings with him exceptional leadership qualities, breadth of knowledge and deep insights of the sub-region, which will be useful in driving the growth of the Ghana business” Board Chairman, Kweku Awotwi stated.

UBA Ghana is the biggest subsidiary operation of UBA Plc outside of Nigeria. The board believes that Chris’ experience from other jurisdictions will be useful in improving what we are already doing in Ghana, making us a major force in the industry.

Mr. Ofikulu expressed appreciation to the Board and other stakeholders of the Bank.

“I wish to thank all our stakeholders for the warm welcome. UBA Ghana has a remarkable platform of great people and the drive for excellence.