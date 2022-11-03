RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

Cooking oil price hikes causes prices of ‘bofrot’ to shoot up

Evans Effah

The current economic hardship in Ghana has led to an increase in prices of a lot of things, including goods, services, food and fuel.

The rising cost of flour and cooking oil is taking a heavy toll on traders in the bakery business
The rising cost of flour and cooking oil is taking a heavy toll on traders in the bakery business

An example of items whose prices have also shot up are cooking oil and flour. This has had a massive impact on traders in the bakery industry, as well as food sellers who use these ingredients.

Recommended articles

According to a Joy Business report, the high cost of price of cooking oil has led to an increase in the prices of buff loaf, popularly known as ‘bofrot’, and fried yam.

Also, traders at Anwia Nkwanta (in the Ashanti region) revealed to the Joy News reporter that they risk losing their business capital if prices are not increased to correspond with hikes in the prices of ingredients.

‘Bofrot’ is made from flour, sugar and other ingredients, which is fried in hot oil under high temperature.

The tasty delicacy is often taken as a snack in the afternoon.

Prices of vegetable oil have almost doubled in the past few days, currently selling at GHC1,000,00 a gallon from a little below GHC600.00.

This business was in existence before we were born. The oil is now sold at 1000 cedis and the ingredient for ‘bofrot’ is less than 1000 cedis. So we realised we had to put a halt to making ‘bofrot’ so we can find solutions”, Ama Adu is one of the traders Joy News spoke to.

Meanwhile, data from the Ghana Statistical Service indicates that in September, inflation hovered around 37.2 percent hence food prices soared.

The traders further noted that the hike in the price of cooking oil will push them out of the business.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah and President Nana Akufo-Addo

'There will be no slash on principals of your investments,' Oppong Nkrumah clarifies

The Ghana Cedi picking up gradually against the US dollar.

Cedi picks up against dollar; $1 equals ¢13.01 according to BoG

Bawumia opening MTN’s new global connect network operation and service operating centres in Accra.

Bawumia inaugurates MTN’s global connect network operation and service operating centres in Accra

miLife Insurance Ghana wins Top Rank Insurance Company; Ghana Club 100 Awards

Ghana Club 100 - miLife Insurance ranked highest among insurance companies