Credence Micro Credit wins Technology Innovation of the Year award

It is no surprise, yet, feels elated when our efforts were noticed and rewarded at the just-ended Ghana MicroFinance Institutions Network - GHAMFIN Awards, first edition. Credence was adjudged and awarded the "Technology Innovation" of the year, Non-Bank Institution.

Customer delight is our focus, Credence does not only think of servicing loans but also helping people understand the world of finance and to help them make sound financial decisions. It did show clearly again when Credence was once again, adjudged and awarded for its "Contribution Towards Financial Literacy" in the non-bank division.

We would like to dedicate this prestigious award once again to our cherished customers, who are not just customers but our family.

Thank you for your patronage, loyalty, and constant feedback.

To the most astute team of professionals, Team Credence, You are the best and once again this award goes to prove it.

Long live Ghana!

Long live Credence Micro Credit!

May God help us and make us great and strong!