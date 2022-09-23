Dr. Vanessa unveiled as QIC's new 'Go Girl' icon

The Go Girl policy, which was borne of QIC's flagship policy, Kingly Queenly Comprehensive Motor Insurance, encourages women to be independent of any third parties to renew their two yearly mandatory driver's license or to get their car serviced because QIC will facilitate the renewal process at the DVLA Prestige Center and Total Petroleum Service Stations at no cost.

Dr. Mensah-Kabu will work to drive the policy to reach the untapped female market while leveraging her social media following and role as a medical practitioner to engage women about their health.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Operations Officer at QIC, Cecil Ribero said the policy was born out of the need to encourage women to buy their motor insurance from QIC.

He said "We had to find a way of making it more interesting for women to come on board. We want to make this a movement and not just QIC selling a product for women."

According to him, QIC has in the past three years through the 'Go Girl' Icon held networking sessions for women and more recently organised a wellness session for members on the policy.

Pulse Ghana

"This thing started two years ago in 2019. Our data shows we have fewer claims from women. The motto insurance product is a tariff product which means every insurance company charges the same premium. So, competition is based on the additional benefits you can offer and if women are safer drivers, why don’t you come up with a product that will make them want to come to QIC, and that’s where 'Go Girl' came up.

"It is all about creating the platform for women where it is not only about their insurance, we have brought Vanessa on as a doctor to discuss things that concern women, their health and wellness she has the right social media following which we want to leverage on," he stated.

Dr. Mensah-Kabu on her part expressed her appreciation to QIC for the opportunity to engage women on their health.