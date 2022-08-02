Fuel prices beginning to go down in Ghana

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), said the Ghanaians would have enjoyed a bigger price fall but for the depreciation of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar.

“What we picked from the market for the first window of August [2022] is an indication that prices at the pumps should have gone down significantly,” said the executive secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah. “The unfortunate thing at this point happens to be with the currency [the cedi].

“As I speak with you, over the two-week window, the forex [rate] has seen some depreciation,” he said in an interview with Asaase Radio.

As of Monday, August 1, the price of petrol had dropped by 0.35 pesewas and is now retailing for less than GHC11 (currently between GHC10.40 - GHC10.95), while diesel is selling for GHC13.26, a 0.36 pesewa decrease.

Meanwhile, the head of pricing at the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Abass Ibrahim Tasunti, told the media that the NPA will be monitoring prices at the pump to see if filling stations are complying with the pricing formula in changing their advertised charges.

“The fuel price changes are influenced by changes of the price on the world market and the exchange rate in particular,” he said.

“We have seen reductions at the pump in the past one month purely because the world market prices have dropped."

In a related development, government is making frantic efforts to resolve the concerns of gas tanker drivers and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) operators who have embarked on strike action.