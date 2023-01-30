ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

Fuel prices to go up by 7%-13% from February 1 - IES

Evans Effah

Prices of petrol, diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), will go up between 7% and 13% from February 1, 2023 according to the Institute for Energy Security (IES).

Fuel prices to go up by 7%-13% from February 1 - IES
Fuel prices to go up by 7%-13% from February 1 - IES

Per the IES’ prediction, petrol will sell at about ¢15 per litre, whilst diesel will go for over ¢17 per litre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The domestic rise in fuel prices is attributed to the sharp depreciation of the Ghana cedi in the last couple of weeks, as well as the rising international fuel prices.

The energy think tank’s prediction of increase in fuel prices is on the back of the government’s receipt of approximately 41,000 metric tonne of diesel under its “Gold for Oil” programme.

On the basis of the rising international fuel prices as observed on the global S&P Platts platform, linked with the local currency’s value decline against the greenback, the Institute for Energy Security (IES) estimates a 7% to 13% jump in the prices of Gasoline [petrol], Gasoil [diesel], and LPG over the next two weeks ending February 14, 2023”.

The rise in domestic fuel prices would be occasioned in spite of government’s receipt of approximately 41,000 metric tonne of Gasoil under its “Gold for Oil” programme, and that consumers must be prepared to buy for instance, a litre of Gasoline [petrol] for roughly ¢15 in the coming days”, the IES noted in a statement.

World oil market

The international crude oil benchmark Brent increased to about $86.14 per barrel on average terms from a previous average rate of $81.72 per barrel.

This represented a 5.41% increase in average price over the last two weeks.

Following an initial steady grind upwards to $88.16 per barrel at close January 23,Brent crude oil price settled lower on Friday January 26, 2023, making the commodity’s weekly finish flat to lower.

Brent closed Friday’s trading at $86.66 after closing the day before at $87.28 per barrel, up from the year’s low of $72.50.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Meet Troy Marsaw, the home remodeling expert changing the real estate game

Meet Troy Marsaw, the home remodeling expert changing the real estate game

Alex Mould

Barter gold for oil: We will not see a 20% decrease in fuel — Alex Mould

How to start a successful sport betting business in 2023

How to start a successful sport betting business in 2023

Isaac Adu-Gyamfi, Managing Director of Ianmatsun Global Services

2023 Responsible Business and Leadership Excellence (RBLE) Summit and Awards launched