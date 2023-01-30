Ghana's debt jumps from GH¢450 billion to GH¢575.7 billion in 2 months

This was from GH¢271.7 billion in September 2022.

The total debt represents a debt-to-GDP ratio of 93.5% from that 75.9% in September 2022.

Pulse Ghana

In November last year, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta appearing before the ad-hoc committee probing the grounds of censure filed by the Minority in Parliament, revealed that GH¢330 billion loan has been invested in One-District-One Factory, education, interchanges, Planting for Food and Jobs and other sectors that he claims have benefitted the state.