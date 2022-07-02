Golden Tulip Hotel change name to Lancaster Hotel

The development follows the sale of the hotel to some Lebanese investors.

According to documents circulating on social media, Golden Tulip Hotels in Accra and Kumasi owned by a joint venture between the Government of Ghana and the Government of Libya (GLAHCO) have completely sold their franchise to a Lebanese company.

The Government of Ghana and the Government of Libya before the sale of the hotel owned 60% and 40% respectively of the hotels.

They will now be known as Lancaster Accra City Hotel and the Lancaster Kumasi City Hotel.

A letter from the General Manager with the heads of departments in copy read “Achour Holding Limited operating as Lancaster Hotels will be the new lessee and would take effect from 1st July, 2022, with same conditions as previously communicated”.

“We urge you to support the new company to ensure a successful takeoff”, the statement added.

Another letter from Lucy Ahedor, Rooms Division Manager of Golden Tulip Hotel said “we wish to inform you that from 1st of July, 2022, the name of the hotel will now change to Lancaster Hotel. We would also like to inform you to rest assured as this change will not affect normal operations of the hotel”.

“We are happy to also announce that the hotel under this new name will be going through refurbishment by enhancing most of the facilities”, she added.