Include organized labour in the Economic Management Team – Dr Samuel Ankrah

Dr. Ankrah in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, expressed concern at the exclusion of Organised Labour, Employers and other critical stakeholders like the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) and the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) in the membership of the economic planning machinery of the state.

“Organized Labour have for some time, stressed the need for the state to review its revenue mobilization systems to achieve an enhanced denominator of the wage bill. They have also on few occasions, called for a hands-on containment of inflation, and the maintenance of macro-economic stability”. “And they always have credible data and analysis to back their stance”, he noted.

Dr Ankrah who is also the President of the Africa Investment Group and a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Economists, however, applauded the successful end to the impasse between the Government and Organized Labour on the payment of Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to public service workers.

He said, although the situation could have been contained before the wave of strikes and its detrimental effect on students, it was gratifying that further waves of strikes by other sections of workers in the public sector were averted, and the financial conditions of workers were improved.