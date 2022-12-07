NLA @ 60: World Lottery Association Prez, others visit Ghana

She was re-elected WLA boss in Vancouver, in October this year for another term.

Madam Paul has also been instrumental in leading many reforms and championing good causes across the various Lottery Bodies in the world.

Together with the experienced General Secretary, Lynne Roiter and other top executives of the World Lottery Body will also be participating in the seminar on Responsible Gaming, being organized by the African Lotteries Association and hosted by the National Lottery Authority of Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

The event itself will bring together about 15 African countries, Director Generals and, several experts in the lottery industry across the globe.

The Responsible Gaming Seminar is a major event on the ALA calendar and will be graced by the president of the World Lottery Body.

The African Lotteries President, Mr. Dramane Coulibaly from Ivory Coast, and Younnes El- Mechrafi General Secretary of ALA as well as Vice President of the WLA will also be present.

Pulse Ghana

The delegation will also join H. E the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, Ministers of State, CEOs, MPs, and representatives of the political parties at the grand durbar of the NLA at 60.