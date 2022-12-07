Rebecca Paul the first woman to be elected for the coveted position of President for the World Lottery Association has also been re-elected for a second two-year term.
NLA @ 60: World Lottery Association Prez, others visit Ghana
The National Lottery Authority will today receive the World Lottery Association President, Rebecca Paul, and General Secretary Lynne Roiter for the first time in Ghana.
Recommended articles
She was re-elected WLA boss in Vancouver, in October this year for another term.
Madam Paul has also been instrumental in leading many reforms and championing good causes across the various Lottery Bodies in the world.
Together with the experienced General Secretary, Lynne Roiter and other top executives of the World Lottery Body will also be participating in the seminar on Responsible Gaming, being organized by the African Lotteries Association and hosted by the National Lottery Authority of Ghana.
The event itself will bring together about 15 African countries, Director Generals and, several experts in the lottery industry across the globe.
The Responsible Gaming Seminar is a major event on the ALA calendar and will be graced by the president of the World Lottery Body.
The African Lotteries President, Mr. Dramane Coulibaly from Ivory Coast, and Younnes El- Mechrafi General Secretary of ALA as well as Vice President of the WLA will also be present.
The delegation will also join H. E the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, Ministers of State, CEOs, MPs, and representatives of the political parties at the grand durbar of the NLA at 60.
The President of the Republic is expected to grace the Grand Durbar of the NLA’s 60th anniversary as Special Guest of Honour on Friday, December 9, at 4 pm at the NLA Head Office in Accra.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh