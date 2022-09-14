Sachet water to now sell at 50 pesewas, bottled water GH¢3 effective September 19

The Association in a statement to the public opined that a bag of sachet water, 500ml by 30pcs, will be sold at ¢7 maximum from the retail trucks. Mini shops, however, will retail the commodity at ¢9 per bag maximum.

The price of iced sachet water will be retailed at ¢0.50p, while the 500ml bottled water will be retailed at ¢2. Iced bottled water of 750ml or medium size, will be sold at ¢3.00.

“At our previous review in March 2022, the dollar was in the region of GHS8.5. Currently, it is inching up to GHS10. Fuel prices have significantly gone up since our last review. It was GHS9 and now it is GHS14.5 since March 23, 2022,” a statement said.

The statement also added that the adjustment is to help producers cover their production costs.