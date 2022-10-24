RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

VIP Bus Services increases their fares for all destinations in Ghana

Evans Annang

Popular private transport company, Jeoun VIP has announced an upward adjustment in their prices commencing from today, October 24.

Jeon VIP Bus
In a statement by the company, it said these price increases is due to the rise in their operational costs.

On its Facebook page, the service provider has curated a list of updated prices for travelers across the country.

The upward adjustment affects both the Standard Tour and Executive coaches, per the statement issued on October 23, 2022.

In the communique, the management said though it understands the hardship, “we can all agree to the fact that fares are fundamental to the operation of public transport.”

These increments come ahead of a planned one by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union which is expected this week.

The Union has attributed the need for the increment to the continuous increments in the prices of petroleum products.

The Industrial Relations Officer for the GPRTU, Abbas Imoro made this known in an interview with Accra-Based Citi FM on Friday.

According to him, the Union cannot do otherwise.

“Normally, if we are able to conclude, we will come out on Monday with a percentage of increment. We will give the passengers a few days to adjust themselves to the new prices.”

He urged passengers to bear with them in order to keep their businesses afloat.

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah Transport Minister
Kwaku Ofori Asiamah Transport Minister Pulse Ghana

“We’ve been very considerate. This would have been the third or fourth adjustment from May.

We are all in this country and have seen frequent increments in fuel prices. But we have sacrificed to contain it. But we can no longer bear the cost.”

“So we urge passengers to bear with us.”

Already, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have increased the prices of petroleum products at the pumps.

Currently, some OMCs are selling a price of petrol per liter for GH¢13.10, from the previous price of GH¢11.10, about 16% increase.

