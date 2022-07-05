Western Region: Substance believed to be crude oil discovered at Apremdo (Video)

The traditional ruler for the area, Nana Egya Kwamena XI has since taken up the matter and promised to investigate to ascertain what the material is.

According to Joy News, the traditional ruler said the community would investigate and ascertain what exactly the substance could be.

In an interview with journalists, the chief opined that the community cannot confirm the content of the sticky black substance, but would invite experts to carry out further investigations.

“This is a substance coming out from the ground found inside Apremdo. We’re taking a sample to Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) for laboratory test ... ,” he said.

The chief and his elders are hoping the substance would turn out to be a meaningful carbon resource especially crude oil or mineral resources capable of assisting in transforming the area in terms of development.

“We are anxiously waiting to see the outcome of the test we want to conduct with Tema Oil Refinery,” he added.

Watch video below;

