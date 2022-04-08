Xiaomi, steadily breaking the boundaries in Africa

Pulse Ghana

Xiaomi was introduced into the African market in 2018, and its smartphones quickly made its way to African consumers, impacting change and consistent growth. 2021 was a year Xiaomi decided to switch things up, most especially for the African youths who have been affected one way or the other by the pandemic.

In the last quarter of 2021, Xiaomi completed a campaign tagged“#BeyondTheboundaries" with Xiaomi. It was an initiative created by the brand to draw in youths across the world to communicate with each other. This campaign saw countless young African creators talk about their passions and their successes, and how having access to certain technology especially smartphones enabled them to reach their full potential.

The campaign ran on their FACEBOOK PAGES in different African countries such as GHANA, KENYA, TUNISIA, MOROCCO, IVORY COAST AND NIGERIA. It was a 10-day campaign where Xiaomi connected with its Xiaomi's fans via Social Media platforms most especially FACEBOOK and let them inspire each other to make a difference by sharing their own 2021 stories and achievements. This campaign has succeeded in showing African youths that they can indeed start from scratch in pursuing their goals and dreams. Xiaomi promises to continuously create campaigns that would cause African youths to mentor each other.

That is not the only change Xiaomi is making. Its smartphones keep breaking the glass ceilings when it comes to innovation and user comfortability. This has made Xiaomi one of the top leading smartphones in Africa. As one of the world’s leading smartphone companies, future-forward innovation is the watchword for Xiaomi. In the Canalys top smartphone vendor report analysis in Africa for the year 2021, Xiaomi is ranked number 3, which means an annual growth of 66% in that year. An annual shipment growth was seen in all major markets in Africa, they saw a YOY growth of 31% in Egypt, and a YOY increase of 558% in Morocco market. Their market share in Morocco was 26%, which means about in every 4 smartphones sold in Morocco, there was one bought from Xiaomi outlet. In Q4 of 2021, Xiaomi also accomplished great sales performance in the African markets. Their shipments in the whole Africa market grew by 33% YOY. In South Africa, they saw a surge of 537% YOY.