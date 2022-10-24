RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

Youth Economic Forum 2022: Young entrepreneurs urged to be ambitious

Evans Effah

The 2022 edition of the Youth Economic Forum came off at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Some youth entrepreneurs discussing agriculture and business at the forum

One of the many speakers at the event, Country Director of the Mastercard Foundation, Rosy Fynn, urged young entrepreneurs gathered at the forum to own their voices and take action towards achieving their ambitions.

She also entreated government to increase its support for young entrepreneurs by providing them access to innovative finance, market and business development services to expand their enterprises and create work opportunities for themselves and their peers.

Ms. Fynn also reiterated the Mastercard Foundation’s commitment to getting behind the ambitions of young Ghanaians and creating pathways to dignified and fulfilling work opportunities for them.

The Country Director of the Mastercard Foundation, Rosy Fynn. Pulse Ghana

This is why our Young Africa Works strategy seeks to enable access to dignified work opportunities for 3 million young women and men by 2030 by deepening efforts in the agricultural sector and exploring opportunities in emerging sectors of the economy.

“We believe that by doing this, and working alongside our partners, government, the private sector, and young people, we will unlock the full potential of young people to contribute to building back our economy and creating work opportunities for themselves and others,” she stated.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of B&FT, Dr. Godwin Acquaye, advised the youth to instil a culture of continuous learning and not relent as their role and contribution to economic development is crucial.

Advocating for a wide platform for youths’ ideas to be heard, he said the youths “form the vanguard of the next generation of national economic leaders. And it is incumbent upon you (them) to solve some of the nation’s most intricate and exciting challenges. Do not stop learning from everyone around you, not at the forum or in life.”

CEO of B&FT, Dr. Godwin Acquaye Pulse Ghana

The Youth Economic Forum is powered by the Business & Financial Times and sponsored by the Mastercard Foundation. This is the second edition and it’s under the theme;

Youth voices and action for economic growth, resilience, and employment”.

The three-day Economic Forum has the objective of dedicating a day solely to the youth.

Day two of the forum will focus on Economy, Finance and Technology and day three will look at Agricultural, Trade and Industrialisation.

