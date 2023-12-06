Meet Stephen Blewett MTN Ghana's new CEO

Stephen Blewett's return to MTN in July 2023 as the Operations Executive for Markets paved the way for his current role.

In his recent capacity, he has been overseeing the operations of the Group in smaller West and Central Africa markets. Additionally, Blewett has been providing essential operational support across the region to the Group's Senior Vice President for Markets.

Before rejoining MTN, Blewett served as the Chief Operating Officer of Digicel. He brings a wealth of experience, having spent seven years at MTN, where he held the position of CEO for MTN Benin and later for MTN Cameroon.

This leadership transition follows the appointment of Selorm Adadevoh, the outgoing CEO of MTN Ghana, as the Chief Commercial Officer of MTN Group. The company aims to ensure a smooth and strategic shift in its leadership structure.

Dr. Ishmael Yamson, Chairman of MTN Ghana Board, welcomed Stephen Blewett to the MTN Ghana family. Dr. Yamson expressed anticipation for collaborative efforts with Blewett to achieve the Ambition 2025 strategy and beyond.

The Ambition 2025 strategy is a key initiative for MTN Ghana, focused on transformative goals and positioning the company as a leading player in the telecommunications industry.