Mekakrawa, which was launched in Kumasi in May 2023, is a policy that insures the subscriber and one dependent against the loss of life due to natural and accidental death. The subscriber of the insurance policy is also covered against total permanent disability and four major critical illnesses.
Mekakrawa insurance policy excites residents of Koforidua
Prudential Life Insurance Ghana on Thursday, July 20, 2023, introduced its latest insurance policy, Mekakrawa, to the residents of Koforidua in the Easter Region of Ghana.
As part of promotions to help Ghanaians get the most out of life, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana visited Koforidua with their brand ambassadors to inform, educate and engage residents about Mekakrawa.
Ghanaian actor Kojo Nkansah Lil Win, one of the biggest entertainers in Ghana was in Koforidua with the Prudential team, tapping into his friendly nature to speak to people on the streets, shops and home about the need for insurance and guiding them to subscribe for a protected future.
Veteran actor Fred Amugi also shared some wisdom about Mekakrawa insurance policy, encouraging the need to plan for unforeseen circumstances in the future.
The visit by the Prudential Life Insurance team to Koforidua which was nothing short of excitement was gladly accepted by the residents who made all the enquiries about the policy.
From education to entertainment, the Mekakrawa insurance policy’s introduction to the people of Koforidua was a success.
Subscribers of partner telco MTN, can activate the product via USSD and MTN mobile money. One can subscribe to the product by dialling *778# on MTN to register. Monthly premiums include GHS3.0, GHS4.5, GHS9.0, GHS 22.5, GHS 27.0, GHS 36.0 and GHS 45.0.
Log on to www.prudential.com.gh for more information on the Mekakrawa insurance policy.
