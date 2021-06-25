MTN partners Vodafone to bring Ghanaians 5G internet

He made the disclosure at the maiden edition of the Ghana Diaspora Investment Summit on Wednesday, June 23.

“We recognise our responsibility as an African based telecommunication service provider to support the ever increasing demand for internet services and have invested in partnership with several other players being Google, Facebook and Vodafone in the 2Africa submarine cable project which we hope to land in Ghana in 2023.”

“The project boasts a length of 37km of fibre and optical fibre for the 2Africa submarine cable which will link up Western Europe with the Middle East and through 16 African countries including Ghana.”

“This forms part of MTN Group’s efforts to facilitate a healthy internet ecosystem by enabling additional internet capacity and faster internet speed at lower cost with the deployment of technology such as 4G and 5G for the benefit of millions of Ghanaians and businesses,” he averred.

The 2Africa is one of the largest subsea cable projects in the world and will interconnect 23 countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

At 37,000 kilometers long, 2Africa will be nearly equal to the circumference of the Earth. It will provide nearly three times the total network capacity of all the subsea cables serving Africa today.