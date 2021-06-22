Mustapha Abdul-Hamid appointed as NPA CEO

A letter dated 17 June 2021, said Dr Abdul-Hamid is to “regulate, oversee and monitor the petroleum downstream industry in Ghana for efficiency, growth and stakeholder satisfaction”.

The former Minister of Inner-City and Zongo Development will be taking over from Mr Hassan Tampuli, who is now the MP for Gushegu in the Northern Region.

Dr Abdul-Hamid was the first Information Minister in President Akufo-Addo first term but was later reassigned to the Ministry of Inner-City and Zongo Development.

He served as the spokesperson for Nana Akufo-Addo from 2008 until he became President in 2017.

Dr Abdul-Hamid attended Tamale Secondary School in 1987 for his Advanced level.

In 1991, he was admitted to the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree where he eventually majored in Religious Studies.

He subsequently obtained an M.Phil and a PhD in Religious Studies from the same university.

The National Petroleum Authority was established by an Act of Parliament (NPA Act 2005, ACT 691) to regulate the petroleum downstream industry in Ghana.