Nutrifoods Ghana launches new Perk Butter Shortbread

Mrs. Kabuki Owusu Atakorah, Category Manager of Perk Biscuits said: “Shortbread cookies are generally loved by Ghanaians; that explains why there are quite a number of imported brands on the market. Most people usually wait for special occasions to enjoy a pack of shortbread, but as a leader in the biscuit segment, we at Nutrifoods have decided to respond to the needs of the Ghanaian consumer by producing their favourite cookie locally, so they may enjoy it every day at an affordable price.”

Perk Butter Shortbread joins existing perk biscuit variants like Perk Milk Shortcake, Perk Choco Shortcake, Perk Strawberry Shortcake, and Perk Milkrich cookies on the Ghanaian market.

“Perk Butter Shortbread offers the consumer an indulgent, buttery and tasty biscuit that easily melts in the mouth,” said Mrs. Owusu Atakorah, adding that the new product’s attractive and premium packaging takes on from the recently refreshed brand visuals featuring a new logo and golden swoosh but comes in a contemporary deeper blue shade.

“As a company that believes in anticipating the current and future needs of our consumers, we will continue to delight them with tasty and accessible biscuits that meet their everyday needs,” said Mr. Jay Anjaria, Vice President and Head of Marketing of Nutrifoods Ghana.

“Nutrifoods Ghana believes in world-class products that are developed to meet established Ghanaian consumer palate; and more importantly, manufacturing the biscuits locally helps us generate employment,” observed Mr. Amitabh Coomar, Senior Vice President and Business Head, Nutrifoods Ghana Limited.

Perk Butter Shortbread comes in an 81gramme pack and is available in all traditional markets, supermarkets, neighbourhood groceries, and mini-marts nationwide at a consumer price of Ghc 4 .00.

Pulse Ghana

Nutrifoods Ghana Limited is the leading biscuit manufacturer in Ghana, producing an assortment of the most popular biscuits in the country, including household brands like Royal King Cracker, Milky Magic, Royal Digestive, and the Perk range of cookies.

The company recently invested US$8.25 million in the expansion of its factory at Tema, upgrading the capacity of the facility with new state-of-the-art production equipment and technology.