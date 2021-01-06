The research thus reveals that Ghana has one of the lowest tax to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratios on the continent.

According to a tax consultant and a businessman, John Okyere, Ghana therefore, has a lot to do to meet the Sub-Saharan average target of 17% which is above the nation’s 13% mark as her various governments have over the years tried to upscale.

He further opined that Ghana collected less tax and relied mostly on external help; International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Bond and others, but lost huge amounts to leakages.

Mr Okyere added during an interaction with the media in Accra that Ghana lost 10 billion dollars in tax exemptions in the last two years, stating that there was the need to mobilise more funds through Domestic Revenue Mobilisation (DRM).

On his part, a Policy Analyst with ISODEC, Bernard Anaba, said without taxes, governments could not plan and implement policies properly, adding that citizens should be involved in the raising and spending of taxes as they played an important role in national development.

Mr Geoffrey Kabutey Ocancy, Executive Director of Revenue Mobilisation Africa, said, citizens should be educated on the relevance of taxpaying, noting that it would encourage voluntary compliance.

He said tax education should be introduced in the syllabus of Primary Education through to the tertiary to improve people’s understanding on the tax system.

There should also be a proper update on location, ownership and type of use of property so as to collect the right property rates by the assemblies to develop the country, he suggested.

Mr Ocancy said to increase tax collection, the tax net should be widened, train collectors as well as pass the Tax Exemption Bill to regulate the exception regime effectively and efficiently.

Free Zones Operations, Mr Ocancy said, should also be regulated to improve the tax system.

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), called on the government to put up structures to capture online businesses for taxation.