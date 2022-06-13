Orar Phones & Accessories: Your smartphone shop you can trust

It is still painstakingly hard to acquire and even maintain a smartphone in Ghana. It has now become the responsibility of the consumer to make his/her research rather than rely on a store/seller on the street.

ORAR Phones is one of a few smartphone businesses thriving to ease the customer experience in both acquisition and maintenance of the smartphone. The business retails brand-quality smartphones to customers and offers top-notch repair and maintenance services to customers at competitive charges.

ORAR Phones envisions “creating a brand-based quality service to become a leading smartphone retailer and service center in the West African region”, noted Mr. Richard Opoku.

Located at Osu Oxford Street opposite the Total fuel station, the business has maintained a steady growth and it’s become one of the trusted smartphone retailers in Accra. A couple of customers who hailed credible comments on the smartphone store upheld their customer service and serene environment which is very good for the consumer experience.

The store can be accessed online at https://orar.com.gh. Customers can call on +233 54 999 7677 to make an inquiry or purchase a device.

The smartphone retail startup is known to primarily retail high-end smartphones such as Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy (Fold, Flip, S, Note, and high-end A) series, Google Pixels, Microsoft Surface, and Xiaomi Mi smartphones and their accessories.

In a short discussion with the General Manager, Mr. Richard Opoku noted that the business seeks to set up at other locations in Greater Accra and other regions in a few years while massively exploring its brand outreach capabilities outside the country.