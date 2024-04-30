Ghanaians call for business-friendly environment, improved economy amid Glovo exit

The announcement conveyed through a notice to one of its clients, indicates that Glovo's official customer app will become inaccessible for orders from that date onwards.

Glovo's announcement has triggered a wave of reactions on social media platforms, with many Ghanaians expressing their concerns over the current state of the country's business environment.

The predominant theme in the social media discourse is the increasingly challenging environment for businesses in Ghana. Critics point to factors such as high taxes, operational difficulties, and a lack of government support as contributing to the struggles faced by companies operating in the country.

Taking to X @right_society1: said, "Haha that useless country is losing all its foreign businesses 😂😂"

@Sarp1035671: "Unemployment strikes again"

@ReaderUmar: "I will bet my life that unnecessary taxes this government introduced caused them to shut down here"

@wills_kojo expressed solidarity with Glovo, suggesting that many businesses share the challenges faced by the company in Ghana.

"Every single business owner in Ghana has the same plight. This morning I called my operations supervisor, for us to try one last month, after that, we just fold for later."

@_blacksnow09: "Ei another company folding? 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️"

@hulga_jnr: "Basically they have been making losses over and over again. So they are shutting down. Sounds reasonable"

Nii (@CulioGH) also expressed concern over the lack of new businesses emerging in Ghana and suggested that political motives are behind some business ventures, indicating a lack of genuine entrepreneurial spirit.

"Ei I don’t remember when last I heard a new company springing up aside the politically motivated ones. Every time businesses are leaving hm"

Dumauch also added: "The logistics of running such a business model is too difficult for a country like Ghana."

Glovo's decision to exit the Ghanaian market is seen as an example of these challenges, with many users expressing frustration over the perceived lack of effort by the government to create a conducive business environment.

The online discussion has put additional pressure on authorities to address the concerns raised by citizens regarding the business climate.