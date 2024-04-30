ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  domestic

Glovo to stop operating in Ghana effective May 10, cites profitability concerns

Andreas Kamasah

Glovo, a popular delivery service provider, has declared its decision to cease operations in Ghana effective May 10th.

Glovo to stop operating in Ghana effective May 10, cites profitability concerns
Glovo to stop operating in Ghana effective May 10, cites profitability concerns

The announcement conveyed through a notice to one of its clients, indicates that Glovo's official customer app will become inaccessible for orders from that date onwards.

Recommended articles

Citing the necessity for an "extended period of time" to fortify its market position and attain profitability, Glovo elucidated the rationale behind its decision. The company has opted to reallocate its resources to bolster operations in the other 23 countries where it maintains a presence.

Despite the discontinuation of services in Ghana, Glovo has assured its clients that any outstanding payments will be settled in accordance with the company's terms and conditions, albeit within due time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Glovo's venture into the Ghanaian market was part of a broader strategic move within Africa. In October 2021, the company invested €25 million ($30 million) to introduce its food delivery services to six African countries, including Ghana. The Ghanaian launch, which occurred in March 2021, was accompanied by a commitment from Glovo's Co-Founder, Sacha Michaud, who pledged an investment of 3.5 million euros during the same year.

Glovo to stop operating in Ghana effective May 10, cites profitability concerns
Glovo to stop operating in Ghana effective May 10, cites profitability concerns Pulse Ghana

The decision to discontinue operations in Ghana underscores the competitive landscape and challenges faced by delivery service providers in emerging markets. Glovo's departure leaves a void in the local delivery ecosystem, prompting speculation about potential opportunities for other players to fill the gap.

As Glovo redirects its focus to other markets, stakeholders in Ghana's delivery sector are left to assess the implications and adjust their strategies accordingly.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Glovo to stop operating in Ghana effective May 10, cites profitability concerns

Glovo to stop operating in Ghana effective May 10, cites profitability concerns

A man thinking about his money

7 factors to consider before investing in a money market fund