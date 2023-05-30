Over 300 illegal miners trapped in AngloGold’s mine

Ali Tijani, one of the illegal miners who spoke to the media revealed that some of his colleagues are unconscious as they have run out of food and water.

He said they have reached out to their families and are hoping authorities can come to their aid and rescue them from the shaft.

“We went to the AngloGold mine to work, but the place was closed down. For four days now, we are just in there. We don’t have any food or water. And they do not want to give us water. We are about 300. We went there on our own. The DCE must come to our aid. We don’t have any work, that’s why we go there to mine to take care of ourselves and our families,” he added