Over 300 illegal miners trapped in AngloGold’s mine

Evans Effah

About 300 illegal miners are reported to be trapped in one of the shafts belonging to AngloGold’s Obuasi Mines at Anwiam in the Ashanti Region.

According to reports, the illegal miners entered the underground shaft in search of gold deposits but were unable to leave the pit after all exit routes were closed.

Ali Tijani, one of the illegal miners who spoke to the media revealed that some of his colleagues are unconscious as they have run out of food and water.

He said they have reached out to their families and are hoping authorities can come to their aid and rescue them from the shaft.

We went to the AngloGold mine to work, but the place was closed down. For four days now, we are just in there. We don’t have any food or water. And they do not want to give us water. We are about 300. We went there on our own. The DCE must come to our aid. We don’t have any work, that’s why we go there to mine to take care of ourselves and our families,” he added

Meanwhile, AngloGold Ashanti is yet to comment on the matter officially.

