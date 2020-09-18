Some factory workers at Tema are worried about their health as they said heavy smoke pollution at the steel enclave of the Tema Free Zones is affecting their respiratory system.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in February this year, partially shut down the operation of a plant belonging to United Steel until the company fixed its pollution control system.

The Executive Director of EPA, Henry Kwabena Kokofu said the factory will remain closed until management fixes its pollution challenges despite the economic benefits derived from its operation.

United Steel Company

He said "400 workers sitting at home is not a pleasant situation. As much as we want our young men and women to work, as much as we want the needed revenue to come in the form of taxes and all that, we cannot compromise on the integrity of the environment. Pollution and all others, we know the consequences that they bring, so we will work within the law."

In November last year, the steel factory workers demanded the EPA closed down the factory for polluting the environment.

They said that the EPA chimneys that release thick smoke are supposed to be 60 meters above ground level.