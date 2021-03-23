This directive comes after owners of the defunct bank petitioned Parliament to investigate the circumstances leading to its collapse.

The petition which was laid by Bawku Central lawmaker Mahama Ayariga was challenged by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who said the matter was before a court.

The Speaker overruled the challenged noting the report of the committee’s work will be handled in a manner such that it will not affect the court procedure.

The committee will also investigate similar claims in the collapse of the defunct UT bank after its majority shareholder Prince Kofi Amoabeng petitioned the House.

In his petition, Dr. Duffuor is asking the committee to restore the license of the bank.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and Prince Kofi Amoabeng

“Investigates the conduct of the Bank of Ghana in the takeover, the appointment of an Official Administrator of uniBank Ghana Limited, and the circumstances of the revocation of the banking license of uniBank Ghana Limited."

“Directs the restoration of the banking license of uniBank Ghana Limited by the Bank of Ghana and the remedying of the harms done to the shareholders’ property rights as a result of the conduct of the Bank of Ghana,” parts of the order paper announcing the petition noted.