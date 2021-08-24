Phones used in MoMo fraud to be blocked permanently – MTN Ghana boss

Speaking to the press during MTN’s annual ‘Editor’s Forum’, he said this new intervention will make it expensive for the fraudsters.

He said a cross-mobile Network Operator blocking a fraudster’s International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI ) system means a blocked or blacklisted phone will not operate on any cellular network in the country.

He emphasized that the vulnerability risk of cyber financial fraud is ubiquitous across all cyber platforms in the country including banks and e-commerce, therefore, should be seen as a national security threat for a holistic solution.

Mr. Adadevoh also disclosed that MTN has instituted denial of PIN reset for 48 hours after SIM swap. He is firmly believing that these radical and aggressive sanction regimes will make it expensive and disincentive for culprits.

He stressed that as part of firewall measures for the MTN’s cyber ecosystem, it is also deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technology for predictive fraud analysis and prevention to boost the existing security measures.