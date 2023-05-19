Play betPawa’s Pawa6 for your chance to win GH¢10,000 for free

There’s a Pawa6 round every other weekend and you simply predict the scores of the 6 chosen matches. The more results and scores you get right, the more points you win. If you’re in the top 5,000 of the round’s leaderboard, you’ll win a free prize.

These are the 6 matches standing between you and this weekend’s GH¢10,000 top prize, plus some insights that might help you make your score predictions:

Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig

Both teams scored in each of the last 4 meetings between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Forest scored at least 1 goal in 15 of their last 16 Premier League home matches.

Lille v Marseille

The last 9 clashes between these sides all contained between 2 and 3 goals.

Man City v Chelsea

The Citizens have scored 2 or more goals in all 9 of their home league matches in 2023.

Napoli v Inter

Champions Napoli only struck 2 times in total across their last 4 home Serie A fixtures.

Valencia v Real Madrid

Valencia found the net in each of their last 10 home games against Real Madrid.

Bet responsibly. 18+. Regulated by the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

Licence No: GCSB23H7506D.