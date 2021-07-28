Process and Plant Automation attains ISO certification

The ISO 9001 is the internationally recognised standard for quality management systems (QMS) and enables companies to operate more effectively on several levels.

The certification also gives PPA a positive international image as a company that meets the requirements of ISO quality systems.

In attendance at the presentation ceremony was the Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Prof. Alex Dodoo.

The Director of Certification at the GSA, Prince Arthur and other staff of the Authority were also present for PPA’s certification.

“We intend to become West Africa’s choice for smart solutions within the next few years, and with Ghana’s ratification to the AFCFTA, our vision seems to have been brought a lot closer,” the CEO of PPA, Ing. Kweku Asmah said.

“What will boost our efforts now, we believe is the ISO 9001 certification. It is easy to guess why, but let me highlight that, when you are entering a new territory and nobody trusts you, the one thing that can speak any language and possibly open impossible doors is an internationally recognised standard.

“Now we can operate in new markets with confidence because we have the men, we have the experience, and now, ISO knows us.”

He added that other subsidiaries of PPA have also begun the processes of acquiring ISO 9001 certification.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the GSA also commended the electrical engineering solutions for this great move.

Prof Dodoo noted urged PPA to “blow their horns” because they are now a world-class automation company in Ghana.

He urged the company to continue to improve and to be a market leader to help stop the importation of services for value addition.

The Process and Plant Automation Limited is an electrical and automation engineering company that was established in 2003, with expertise in industrial and building automation.

The indigenous company is a subsidiary of The Automation Ghana Group (TAGG) and currently boasts over 150 employees