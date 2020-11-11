At this year’s awards ceremony which took place on Friday, November 6, 2020, in Kumasi, the sports betting company was adjudged as one of the best economic companies in the Kumasi metropolis.

Organised under the auspices of the Manhyia Palace, the event saw individuals and corporate entities receive various awards for their excellent services offered both within and outside the Ashanti region.

Soccabet has been one of the major employers in the region and country at large, with over three thousand employees in its off-line shops dotted across Ashanti and other regions in Ghana.

About Soccabet

As a Leader in its firm, SOCCABET is a focused online sports-betting business spreading all around Ghana.

Soccabet cover offline, online, mobile and telephone betting operations. As one of Ghana's leading betting companies, it prides itself in offering its customers the widest range of betting and gaming products and opportunities. Soccabet ensures its customers have consistent product experience across all channels.

Soccabet headquarters is located in Accra, OSU. However, 260 shops are distributed all around Ghana to provide its customers with the best service and support wherever they are located.