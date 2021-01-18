Pulse.com.gh takes a look at the Finance Ministry and who becomes the minister. Since the fourth republic, no finance minister has made a second term even when the incumbent government retains power.

However, in the period between 1982 to 1993 during the military government, Ghana had the longest-serving finance minister, in the person of Kwesi Botchwey, under Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

It is unclear whether Ken Ofori-Atta will be retained as Ghana’s Finance Minister for the second term.

History shows us that no finance minister has been retained in the fourth republic. Will Ken Ofori-Atta break the jinx to get a second term in the fourth republic.

Ace journalist Paul Adom-Otchere has presented a short history and analysis on Ghana’s finance minister position since independence to the fourth republic.

Watch the video below;